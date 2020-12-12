Menu
Health

Victoria records first virus cases in 43 days

Blake Antrobus
12th Dec 2020 8:49 AM

 

Victoria has recorded five new cases of coronavirus, the first in more than 40 days since the virus was contained.

The Victorian Department of Health and Human Services announced the five cases were all in hotel quarantine which resumed earlier this week when the state started accepting international arrivals for the first time in five months.

Victoria had recorded no local or overseas cases in more than 40 days. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Ian Currie
The announcement brings an end to Victoria's streak of no new coronavirus cases for 43 days.

However, the state has not announced any new locally-acquired infections.

Overnight, there were 8737 tests and no deaths recorded.

Restrictions have significantly eased in Victoria after the state managed to bring its rampant cases under control last month, with the number of deaths climbing to 820.

In November, Premier Daniel Andrews announced the rules around wearing a mask would be relaxed and up to 50 people would be allowed to gather outside.

