Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Victoria records no new cases

by Anthony Piovesan
11th Jan 2021 8:15 AM

 

Victoria has recorded zero new locally acquired cases of coronavirus on Monday as more than 18,000 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

The Department of Health and Human Services also revealed one new infection in returned overseas travellers in hotel quarantine.

There are 40 active cases of COVID-19 across the state. There were 18,660 tests undertaken in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases linked to the Black Rock Thai restaurant cluster remains at 27.

The number of people in isolation in Victoria because they are either positive cases or primary close contacts of cases stands at 2460.

There are now more than 200 testing centres in operation in Victoria, including a new testing site near gate one at the MCG.

Almost 200,000 tests have been taken in Victoria since the start of the year.

Originally published as Victoria records no new cases

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New bridge plans well under way for stranded residents

        Premium Content New bridge plans well under way for stranded residents

        Council News The mayor says tenders will soon be open for the $4.6 million project.

        JOBS JOBS JOBS: 14 roles available in Whitsundays right now

        Premium Content JOBS JOBS JOBS: 14 roles available in Whitsundays right now

        Employment It’s time to polish up the resume because there are plenty of opportunities up for...

        Monday roads update: Current alerts across the Whitsundays

        Monday roads update: Current alerts across the Whitsundays

        Information Drivers are being advised to be cautious in multiple areas.

        SNEAK PEEK: New addition to high-flying Whitsunday estate

        Premium Content SNEAK PEEK: New addition to high-flying Whitsunday estate

        Property An award-winning architect is behind the newest addition to the oceanfront home.