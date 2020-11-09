Victoria has recorded its tenth straight day of zero new coronavirus cases on Monday as Victorians wake to a range of scrapped restrictions and new-found freedoms.

There are two cases with an unknown source and four active cases across the state.

It comes as Premier Daniel Andrews announced an easing of restrictions across the state on Sunday.

From Monday morning Melbourne's 25km radius rule was removed, while the "ring of steel" separating the city from regional Victoria was also scrapped.

Gyms and fitness studios in Melbourne can reopen with a maximum of 20 people per venue, ten people per space.

Outdoor group limits have grown as part of the new freedoms announced on Sunday. Picture: Daniel Pockett/NCA NewsWire

Restaurants, hotels, cafes and bars will move to an indoor maximum of 40 with 10 people per space, and an outdoor maximum of 70 people with one person every two square metres.

For faith gatherings, there will be an outdoor maximum of 50 people plus one faith leader, indoors there will be a maximum of 20 people, plus one faith leader.

Funerals will move indoors, with a maximum 20 mourners, and outdoors with a maximum of 50.

Indoor pools can host up to 20 people and 50 for outdoor pools.

While indoor skate parks, indoor trampoline centres, libraries, toy libraries and community venues, play centres and galleries, cinemas and museums can all have 20 people per venue or 20 per space, depending on the sector.

On November 22 there will be a second phase of reopening, with private gatherings of 10 visitors to a home allowed and public gatherings of 50.

Large sporting venues can be at 25 per cent capacity, 100 people can attend funerals and weddings, and hospitality indoors can have 100 inside and 200 outside.

Originally published as Victoria records tenth virus-free day