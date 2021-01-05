Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Victoria has recorded three new infections as the number of sites exposed to the virus grows
Victoria has recorded three new infections as the number of sites exposed to the virus grows
Health

Victoria records three new cases

by Anthony Piovesan
5th Jan 2021 8:15 AM

Victoria has recorded three new locally acquired cases of coronavirus on Tuesday as 32,544 Victorians were tested in the past 24 hours.

The Department of Health also confirmed one new case in overseas arrivals.

There are 38 active COVID-19 cases across the state.

It comes as Victoria's health department revealed it has assessed just 175 of 2295 exemption applications for people to enter the state for compassionate or medical reasons.

Acting Premier Jacinta Allan says priority will be given to those trying to access Victoria with medical needs. Picture: David Crosling/NCA NewsWire
Acting Premier Jacinta Allan says priority will be given to those trying to access Victoria with medical needs. Picture: David Crosling/NCA NewsWire

 

Queues of cars remain stranded at the border after the Victorian government deemed the whole of NSW a virus red zone and slammed the border shut to the state over New Year's.

A subsequent outbreak in Victoria has been linked to the cluster in greater Sydney.

In a statement, the Department of Health and Human Services said it had worked through 175 exemptions on Sunday.

"In all cases, those applying have provided evidence of negative COVID-19 tests. More staff are being deployed to speed up this process," it said.

Acting Premier Jacinta Allan is expected to front the media later on Tuesday.

Originally published as Victoria records three new cases

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Big ticket items on Whitsunday council to-do list for 2021

        Premium Content Big ticket items on Whitsunday council to-do list for 2021

        Council News The mayor says there is plenty of projects in the works across the region this year.

        Former Banjo’s chef attacks apprentice in broad daylight

        Premium Content Former Banjo’s chef attacks apprentice in broad daylight

        Crime The court heard the victim was more than a decade younger than the chef.

        ‘Bewildered’: Dawson MP slams NQ insurance report

        Premium Content ‘Bewildered’: Dawson MP slams NQ insurance report

        Insurance ACCC: ‘We had people in tears because for the first time in their life, they were...

        What Mackay, Whitsundays can expect from TC Imogen system

        Premium Content What Mackay, Whitsundays can expect from TC Imogen system

        Weather System to move in later in the week and deliver solid falls.