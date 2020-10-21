Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Victoria records three new virus cases

by Anthony Piovesan
21st Oct 2020 7:47 AM

 

Victoria has recorded three new coronavirus case and no deaths on Wednesday as Melbourne's all-important 14-day average continues to remain low.

Melburnians have experienced a taste of freedom this week after several harsh lockdown measures were eased on Sunday night under the third step on the government's COVID-19 recovery plan.

Golf, fishing and tennis returned, while thousands have rushed to hair salons after a ban on hairdressing was lifted.

The 5km travel limit was also relaxed to 25km, while the two-hour time restriction on exercising and socialising was scrapped.

Melburnians are now able to gather outside in groups of up to 10 from two households.

Melburnians have flocked to salons as the ban on hairdressing was scrapped this week. Picture: David Crosling/NCA NewsWire
Melburnians have flocked to salons as the ban on hairdressing was scrapped this week. Picture: David Crosling/NCA NewsWire

 

The city's 14-day rolling average has fallen from 6.4 to 6.2 on Wednesday.

There are now 10 mystery cases in Melbourne - and zero in regional Victoria.

Regional Victoria has a daily case average of just 0.4.

It comes after four infections and one death was recorded on Monday.

The total number of cases in Victoria since the start of the pandemic is about 20,320, with the death toll remaining at 817 and 136 active cases as of Monday.

More detail on Tuesday's new cases is expected later at the Premier's daily media briefing.

Originally published as Victoria records three new virus cases

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Quickest way to jail’: Whitsunday man put behind bars

        Premium Content ‘Quickest way to jail’: Whitsunday man put behind bars

        Crime He had pulled over for a cigarette when police charged him with two driving offences.

        Health in focus for Greens’ Burdekin candidate

        Premium Content Health in focus for Greens’ Burdekin candidate

        Politics The party has named its contender for the ultra marginal seat.

        Bowen disability service scores welcome funding boost

        Premium Content Bowen disability service scores welcome funding boost

        Community Grant will be spent on new technology to help residents interact in the online...

        LNP reveals ‘largest ever’ tourism marketing campaign

        Premium Content LNP reveals ‘largest ever’ tourism marketing campaign

        Politics LNP leader Deb Frecklington lamented that Queensland seemed to no longer be...