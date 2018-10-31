Victorian man in near drowning at Airlie Beach

A man is in a serious but stable condition in Mackay Base Hospital after a near drowning in Airlie Beach yesterday.

9.15AM UPDATE: A 32-year-old man remains in Mackay Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition today after a near drowning at Airlie Beach yesterday afternoon.

The man, from the Melbourne suburb of Mill Park, was flown from Proserpine Hospital to Mackay Base Hospital at 8.41pm last night.

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter had a doctor and critical care paramedic onboard for the flight which landed in Mackay at 9.13pm.

EARLIER: A man has been taken to Proserpine Hospital by ambulance in a stable condition following a near drowning incident in Airlie Beach on Tuesday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the man had been resuscitated before paramedics arrived, adding he was transported to hospital for precautionary purposes.

The Whitsunday Times understands the incident occurred at a privately owned pool at 5.04pm.