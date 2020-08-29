Menu
Victoria’s daily coronavirus case number has dropped below 100, with 94 new infections recorded and 18 deaths.
Health

Victoria’s virus cases drop below 100

29th Aug 2020 8:57 AM

Victoria's daily coronavirus case number has dropped below 100, with 94 new infections recorded on Saturday alongside 18 deaths.

The state's Department of Health and Human Services announced the latest numbers recorded over the past 24 hours on Twitter Saturday morning.

The double-digit case number follows 113 cases announced on Friday, continuing a daily infection numbers trend below 150 all week.

The new deaths bring the state's total fatalities to 514.

The state's chief health officer, Brett Sutton, was asked yesterday whether the shrinking case numbers meant Victoria could lift stage-four restrictions after September 13.

Professor Sutton said falling below 100 new cases per day would be positive from a psychological perspective but he could not predict when the orders would be lifted, with thousands of mystery cases still a major concern.

"I don't know; the tail of an epidemic has lots of complexity to it," he said.

"We do need to hold the course."

 

Originally published as 94 new cases and 18 deaths for Victoria

