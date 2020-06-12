Menu
Crime

VIDEO: Brutal attack on Gold Coast high school student

by Emily Halloran
12th Jun 2020 11:32 AM
POLICE have confirmed they are investigating after a shocking video emerged showing an attack on a Merrimac High School student.

The video shows a teenage girl dressed in a Merrimac High School shirt attack another girl, pulling her hair and dragging her to the ground.

It's believed the video was filmed at Pacific Fair Shopping Centre in Broadbeach on Wednesday.

The footage, which is 45 seconds long, begins with the teenager grabbing the bag of another girl.

The assailant follows the schoolgirl through a car park outside Pacific Fair.
"Don't touch me. Let go," the girl says while trying to escape the situation.

A group of teenagers can be heard laughing, while some film the attack.

"Hit her," one person says.

Another yells: "Just smack her".

Seconds later, the girl grabs the student by the hair and slams her into the cement.

She is then seen punching the girl in the head more than a dozen times.

The victim is seem curled up on the ground trying to protect herself.

"Oi that's enough," a person is heard saying.

The girl who was attacked stands up and the assailant hits her in the head a couple more times before following her.

The victim is dragged to the ground before being punched repeatedly.
The video, which was posted to Facebook page reading "Merrimac High Gold Coast. Disgusting! Feel free to share", has been shared more than 160 times.

Queensland Police said a complaint had been made to them about the incident.

"Detectives from the Child Protection Investigation Unit are actively investigating the matter.

"The QPS is appealing for anyone with further vision of the incident to contact police."

The Bulletin has contacted the Department of Education, Merrimac High School and Pacific Fair Shopping Centre for comment.

Originally published as Video: Brutal attack on Gold Coast high school student

