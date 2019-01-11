Menu
Login

Water main burst
Offbeat

VIDEO: Burst main shoots water into the sky

Liana Turner
by
11th Jan 2019 6:00 AM | Updated: 10:12 AM

A DAMAGED 300mm water main sent large volumes of water shooting into the air at Ewingsdale yesterday.

Rous County Council chairman Keith Williams said an air valve, the only part of the pipe that sits above the ground, was struck by a slasher or ride-on mower about 11am.

He said the person who hit the valve reported the damage.

Mr Williams said Rous County Council crews were called to the site, on a Bay Vista Drive property.

They replaced the valve and flushed it out.

He said the main moves water to a reservoir that supplies Brunswick Heads and Ocean Shores, but domestic supply was not cut off at any time.

It's not clear how much water was lost in the almost five hours the pipe valve was damaged, but Mr Williams said it had a significant capacity.

"That's a big main," he said.

"It's a big pipe that carries a lot of pressure."

Mr Williams said he was pleased they were able to resolve the issue.

Nearby resident Susanna Evington said she first thought it was a fire when she saw the water blast in the distance.

"Then I realised it must be water, and an awful lot of it," she said.

Ms Evington captured a number of videos of the water spout.

burst water main editors picks infrastructure summer video water main
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Council moves on Lake Proserpine Master Plan

    Council moves on Lake Proserpine Master Plan

    News Whitsunday Regional Council are looking to secure extra funding for the projects, after receiving the Lake Proserpine Master Plan at a meeting late last year.

    • 11th Jan 2019 12:15 PM
    Penny brings rainfall, but 2018 was hot and dry

    Penny brings rainfall, but 2018 was hot and dry

    News Ex-cyclone brings rain, but 2018 was hot and dry.

    • 11th Jan 2019 11:43 AM
    Tourist charged for allegedly jumping on car

    Tourist charged for allegedly jumping on car

    News Man charged with wilful damage.

    • 11th Jan 2019 11:22 AM
    Family's beloved snake missing

    Family's beloved snake missing

    News A Cannonvale family is looking for their lost python

    Local Partners