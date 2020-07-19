Video camera ‘magically’ appeared in woman’s house one day

A WOMAN who claimed a video camera she cashed in at Kings Cash Exchange "appeared one day at her house" thought it was stolen.

Alia Marie Levinge, 35, pleaded guilty on July 15 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of receiving tainted property and one of obtaining cash from selling tainted property.

Police prosecutor acting Sergeant Ellysha Geddes said Levinge came into possession of the video camera sometime between July 5, 2019, and February 4, 2020.

She said someone had broken into Cash Converters on July 6, 2019, about 3.30pm and stole the Sony video camera.

Sgt Geddes said police located the camera at Kings Cash Exchange who had records showing Levinge had exchanged it for $50.

She said when police spoke with Levinge she told them she found the camera in her house one day and didn't know where it came from.

Sgt Geddes said Levinge also told police no one claimed it and she suspected it was stolen.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Levinge, the mother of two, was parenting on her own at the time.

The court heard Levinge was subject to a suspended sentence for supplying drugs, at the time of the offence, which she had breached two months after being handed the sentence in Rockhampton District Court.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke sentenced Levinge to 12 months probation, convictions be recorded and she be recommitted to the District Court for breaching the suspended sentence.