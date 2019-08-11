VIDEO: Policeman allegedly strikes woman during incident

SHOCKING footage has emerged of a Charters Towers police officer appearing to strike a woman in the face during an incident on Thursday.

It is understood police were responding to a complaint on Towers Rd about 2.30pm.

The video footage shows two women wrapping themselves around a 14-year-old girl as a police officer appears to pull on the girl's arm

Charters Towers police officer seen striking woman during incident. Picture: Supplied

One of the women told the Townsville Bulletin the police officer had asked for the teen's name and date of birth, but the girl refused to do so without an adult present.

The women can be heard shouting at the officer to release their niece.

The video also appears to show one of the women attempting to bite the officer, who in turn appears to react by using an open palm to strike the woman in the face.

It is understood the incident has been put forward for internal investigation by the Queensland Police Service.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the full circumstances surrounding the incident would be reviewed by Ethical Standards Command.

"The actions of both the police and those involved were recorded on police body worn video," a spokesman said.