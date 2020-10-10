VIDEO: Family home destroyed by fire in Dalby

ENORMOUS plumes of smoke billowed skywards from a Dalby property as a distraught family watched their home quickly become engulfed in flames.

Family home destroyed by fire in Dalby: A Dalby family has lost everything in a devastating fire this afternoon.

Fire crews were called to a Drury Street property in Dalby about 1.35pm on Saturday afternoon with initial reports that a blaze ignited in the roof of the home.

The tenants of the home watched on in horror as firefighters tried in vain to save the home.

"We've lost everything, and just after we got our lives back together," the mother of two said.

"I don't know what we're going to do."

Rural Fire Brigade firefighter Kenny Gyemore: Rural Fire Brigade firefighter Kenny Gyemore jumped in to help his neighbours property which was ablaze in Dalby, October 10.

Cherbourg Rural Firefighter Kenny Gyemore was across the road visiting his partner when he heard screaming from across the road.

"My daughter was out cleaning our car, she come in screaming 'dad, there's a fire across the road' so I jumped into action, being a fireman myself, just jumped straight in," he said.

"Just trying to prevent their (the neighbour's house) from getting on fire as well. Trying to do the best I can with what I got."

Multiple fire crews extinguished the flames about 2.15pm.