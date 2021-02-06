VIDEO: Home intruder pulls pants down, squats

CCTV footage shows a male intruder spend three hours on the property of an Ipswich family.

A BRAZEN intruder has been caught on CCTV cameras trespassing at the home of a Walloon family, trying to go the bathroom on their grass and falling asleep on a pile of cardboard boxes.

Footage of the incident was uploaded to Facebook by the disgruntled homeowner.

Video footage shows a man approach the property at 2.30am on Thursday morning, tamper with a car parked on the driveway and enter the property.

CCTV footage shows the man pull down his pants and squat on the grass for two minutes.

The man then breaks a part off the back of the car and pulls down his pants, squatting on the grass.

Footage shows the man sleeping under the clothesline, waking up and going around to the back of the house.

He is seen tampering with the back door.

The rest of the four-minute video shows the man sleeping on a pile of cardboard boxes, using one as a makeshift blanket.

After four hours, the man is seen leaving the property at 5.27am.

Police confirmed they were aware of the incident and had received a report of wilful damage.

The man stands with his arms folded before falling asleep on a pile of boxes, using one as a blanket.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman told the Queensland Times the alleged offender had damaged property at a Walloon address.

"They've attempted to gain access to a car, attempted to get in a rear door, broke a panel, slept on concrete before trying to access the house," the spokesman said.

"They've slept outside for another couple of hours and then left."

