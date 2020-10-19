Video of teacher’s beheading put online

A terrorist who beheaded a history teacher at a school near Paris on Friday filmed the killing and uploaded it to his fellow ISIS supporters.

Samuel Paty, 47, was stabbed to death and then beheaded in the street by 18-year-old Russian national Abdullakh Anzorov.

Police were called to Eragny, in the northwestern suburbs of Paris, just after 5pm on Friday after Mr Paty's decapitated body was discovered.

When police arrived, Anzorov fired shots at the officers from an airgun and reportedly tried to stab the officers as they closed in.

The 18-year-old was shot nine times by police and later died of his injuries.

Sources close to the investigation have said that the assailant shouted "Allahu Akbar" before the police opened fire.

Teacher Samuel Paty was decapitated in Paris while on his way home from school.

SICK VIDEO, PHOTOS UPLOADED

Before police arrived, Anzorov sent video and photos of the killing to fellow Russian-speaking ISIS supporters, which were being shared among pro-ISIS social media accounts.

A photo of Mr Paty's severed head was also uploaded to Twitter on an account which investigators have since confirmed belonged to Anzorov, with the 18-year-old confessing to the killing in the post.

"In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. From Abdullah, the Servant of Allah, To Macron, the leader of the infidels, I executed one of your hellhounds who dared to belittle Mohammed, calm his fellows before you are inflicted harsh punishment," the Twitter post read.

Mr Paty had received numerous death threats after he showed students pictures of the Prophet Mohammed during a class on freedom of expression.

For Muslims, depicting the Prophet is considered blasphemous.

The images he showed were caricatures published by satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, which previously had sent waves of anger through the Islamic community.

In 2015 Islamic gunmen massacred 12 people who worked for the magazine.

Following the teacher’s killing, protesters at an anti-terrorism vigil in Paris hold copies of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo which read, ‘All that for this’. Picture: Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

Flowers are laid for murdered teacher Samuel Paty. Picture: Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

Mr Paty had reportedly invited Muslim students to leave the classroom before showing the cartoon.

However, one Muslim student remained behind and then told her parents, prompting them to file a complaint against the 47-year-old teacher.

Investigators have questioned Brahim Chnina who denounced the teacher in a video uploaded to social media and shared the school's address while calling for "mobilisation" against Mr Paty.

In the video, Mr Chnina branded Mr Paty a "thug" and urged other parents to complain about his behaviour.

Investigators believe Anzorov saw the father's social media posts and then travelled around 80km to Eragny to murder the teacher.

Anzorov waited outside the school and asked students to identify Mr Paty before launching his attack, according to anti-terrorism officials.

The Russian embassy in Paris said Anzorov's family arrived in France as asylum seekers from Chechnya when he was six years old.

In March, the killer had been granted a 10-year residence in France as a refugee.

A total of 11 people have been detained and questioned in relation to the killing, including the student's father, prominent Islamic activist Abdelhakim Sefrioui and members of Anzorov's family including his parents, grandfather and 17-year-old brother.

Anti-terror prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard also revealed that the Anzorov's half-sister travelled to Syria in 2014 to join ISIS.

THOUSANDS JOIN DEMONSTRATIONS

Tens of thousands of people filled the streets of Paris and cities across France on Sunday in a show of solidarity with Mr Paty.

Demonstrators at Paris's Place de la Republique held posters declaring: "No to totalitarianism of thought" and "I am a teacher" in memory of the murdered 47-year-old.

"You do not scare us. We are not afraid. You will not divide us. We are France!" tweeted Prime Minister Jean Castex, who joined the Paris demonstration.

Je Suis Prof has emerged reminiscent to Je Suis Charlie which emerged in the aftermath of the 2015 terrorist attack on the newspaper Charlie Hebdo. Picture: Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

Mr Castex was accompanied by Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo and Junior Interior Minister Marlene Schiappa who said she was there "in support of teachers, of secularism, of freedom of expression". Politicians from the other major parties also attended.

Some in the crowd chanted, "I am Samuel", echoing the "I am Charlie" cry that travelled after the Charlie Hebdo massacre.

Between bursts of applause, others recited: "Freedom of expression, freedom to teach."

Local authorities said around 12,000 people rallied in Lyon in eastern France.

In Toulouse, in the southwest, around 5000 turned out. Hundreds more assembled in Nice on the south coast, where in 2016 a man killed 86 people when he rammed a truck into a crowd on the July 14 national holiday.

"Everyone is in danger today," said student Valentine Mule, 18, attending the Nice rally. "Things have to change."

More than 3000 marched in the eastern city of Strasbourg, 1500 at Lille in the north, and in the south 2500 marched in Marseilles and 2000 in Montpellier.

- with AFP

Originally published as Video of teacher's beheading put online