Grafton Fire and Rescue bust a move
Firey video that's setting the internet alight

Jenna Thompson
by
9th Jan 2020 6:32 AM

BEING a firefighter is serious business.

But when the opportunity arises to dance, our Fire and Rescue NSW Station 306 Grafton crew are always on deck to break out some moves.


The video shows acting captain Chris Rumpf "shaking what his momma gave him" along with other crew members in hazmat gear enjoying a well-earned break while fighting fires on the South Coast.

The series of videos were posted late Wednesday night on social media and has already been viewed more than a thousand times on Facebook, and received over 150,000 likes on Tik Tok.

To follow them on Tik Tok search @chrisrumpf

