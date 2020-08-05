Video: Shocking moment woman hit by Lime scooter

A police investigation into an alleged hit and run incident that left a woman with significant facial injuries is being hindered by Lime scooters, who officers say have not released the name of the rider despite multiple requests from police.

Jessica Jordan, 25, was struck by a Lime scooter while crossing at the green light at a pedestrian crossway in the heart of Brisbane's Fortitude Valley in December 2019.

After eight months, thousands of dollars in reconstructive dental surgeries and an active police investigation, Ms Jordan still does not know who was riding the scooter, despite Lime's ability to go through their records to find the rider's details. Nobody has been charged in relation to the incident.

Jessica had to undergo three root canals after the incident. However, has been told she will need extensive work later in life following the injury. Picture: Supplied.

According to the company, who say they have not yet looked into who the rider involved in the incident is, handing over the information at the request of Queensland Police would breach their data policy.

A Lime spokesperson on Monday said police had not processed the appropriate request on the Lime website. He insisted, however, Lime were co-operating with officers.

"We are in discussions to gain the necessary information that we need from (police) to meet our data policy," the spokesperson said.

"If police are unable to complete the data request form on our website, we will provide the information to our legal emergency response team, who will get the information to police so the investigation can be conducted."

Queensland Police told The Courier-Mail the investigation remained open, and the rider had not yet been identified.

"To date, police have made numerous attempts to obtain this information from Lime and as of yet, have not received any information from Lime. Investigations are continuing," a police spokesman said.

Ms Jordan, who contacted Lime on the evening of the incident before starting the lengthy process of three root canals, said she wondered whether Lime knew who was responsible.

Jessica Jordan suffered a dental injury after a Lime scooter rider crashed into her. Lime won't hand over the details of the rider. Picture: Liam Kidston

"I think Lime just hope it will go away," she said.

"It also makes me wonder, do they even have this person's details, because if they don't, what's the point in doing all this? Who is accountable for hitting me? Aren't Lime meant to keep the names of these people on file in case of an instance like this?"

The spokesperson assured The Courier-Mail that although they had not yet looked for the individual's details, the rider's information could be located following an internal investigation.

"We collect data on riders and we have not conducted the investigation internally yet but it is something we can do once we get the information from police," he said.

Ms Jordan, who estimated the cost of her injuries will total around $30,000 throughout her life, said the incident has left her with some psychological trauma.

Jessica went to hospital to receive emergency treatment. Picture: Supplied

"When I go for runs, if anything comes up behind me, even on a bike, it's a huge shock and I cower away … I'm processing things with myself at the moment but talking to someone about it is definitely something I need to look into," she said.

"There needs to be some sort of better, clear cut process that if someone is hurt by a Lime scooter, the police can get the details of the rider so there is some sort of follow up and accountability for what they have done."

Originally published as Video: Shocking moment woman hit by Lime scooter