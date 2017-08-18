Vietnam veterans unite for annual dinner

RSL Airlie Beach sub branch vice president Bill Rose welcomes people to take part in the annual RSL dinner.

IT HAS been 51 years since the Battle of Long Tan, and this Saturday Vietnam Veterans will have the chance to bond and share memories.

The Annual RSL Dinner Dance at the Reef Gateway is set to take place on August 19 from 6.30pm consistent with the tradition that it be held as close as possible to the end of the Battle of Long Tan.

This follows the Vietnam Veterans Day service at the Cannonvale Cenotaph which begins at 11am August 17.

RSL Airlie Beach sub branch vice president Bill Rose said the 2017 annual dinner would be the first function since the room was re-done following Cyclone Debbie.

"The dinner is will be about thanking the Police, (Fire Brigade), Ambos and Emergency Services for their hard and tireless work during and after the cyclone for the amount of effort they put in to restore the community to almost normal again,” he said.

Mr Rose encouraged people to attend the event which always had a friendly atmosphere

"You always meet someone and even if you have never met them before they will probably know someone you knew,” he said.

"We are lucky that our volunteer service men have a good repertoire.”

The event will cost $25 per person and will include a three course meal, pre-dinner drinks, table wines, dancing and entertainment provided by The Cadillacs.

The function room will be decorated with a wide range of military memorabilia.

For ticket sales contact RSL president Terry Brown on 0408 763 090.