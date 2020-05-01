Mystery surrounds missing MasterChef star

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that one contestant was mysteriously missing from MasterChef last night.

It seems Ben Ungermann has finally disappeared from MasterChef after he was arrested earlier this year.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Ungermann was mysteriously missing from last night's episode of the Channel 10 cooking show, following previous news of his departure.

He had appeared on each episode up until this point, despite Endemol Shine putting out a press release in March that he had been booted.

In March, Endemol Shine released a statement saying that Ungermann had been removed because he had been arrested by police for what was described as an incident of a "personal nature".

"We can confirm Ben Ungermann has left the MasterChef Australia competition. As this is a police matter, we will not be making further comment," the spokesman said.

The reason for his arrest is still unclear.

Ungermann hasn't spoken publicly about the arrest yet but he did reply to a fan's comment on Instagram about how his exit will be covered by the show.

"I'm actually devastated," the fan wrote to Ungermann. "How do they edit you out?"

The former contestant replied: "That's up to MasterChef Australia. Appreciate the support."

Ben Ungermann was on MasterChef Australia: Back To Win this year prior to his arrest.

Ungermann first appeared on MasterChef in Season 9 in 2017. He finished second behind Diana Chan.

After the show, he opened an ice cream shop with his brother called Ungermann Brothers in Ipswich, Queensland.

Ungermann was announced as a cast member of Back To Win in February, in a season which features 24 previous MasterChef contestants returning to the series for another shot at the coveted title.

The 34-year-old was involved in filming for the earlier scenes of the series, which began shooting in January in Melbourne.

MasterChef continues tonight on Channel 10 at 7.30pm

I wonder if this is the episode directly after Ben U's arrest and that's the reason for the strange tension and crankyness going around tonight? #MasterChefAU — Heath (@popculturepooka) April 30, 2020