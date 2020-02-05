Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TV

Viewers stunned: ‘It’s basically porn’

by Nick Bond
5th Feb 2020 7:43 AM | Updated: 8:35 AM

 

Australian Survivor: All-Stars viewers were stunned by an extreme rewards challenge during Tuesday night's episode that saw the cast in some very compromising positions.

Three players from each Survivor tribe wrestled each other on a floating deck in the ocean, attempting to push their opponents into the sea. They were playing for a trip to the 'Survivor store', an opportunity to score some much-needed basic and luxury items for their respective camps.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

And boy, they went for it. Ever see one of those nature documentaries where a giant cobra slowly swallows an antelope? It was like watching that, mixed with softcore porn:

Right in front of my salad?
Right in front of my salad?

Poor Phoebe seemed to cop a particularly bad deal, pinned to the ground with her face in opponent Abbey's butt - Abbey then "twerked her way to victory," as host Jonathan LaPaglia cheerfully put it.

What was the challenge again?
What was the challenge again?

 

Remember, these people are mainly subsisting on beans.
Remember, these people are mainly subsisting on beans.

By the end of the intense challenge, many of the contestants appeared bruised and battered, one even bowing out with a painful knee injury - oh, and Locky lost his shorts yet again:

 

Very on-brand.
Very on-brand.

It was … a lot:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I mean, the gifs alone:

 

 

 

 

 

Australian Survivor: All-Stars airs 7:30pm Mondays to Wednesdays on Ten.

Entendres on top of entendres.
Entendres on top of entendres.
Please, people, give them some privacy.
Please, people, give them some privacy.

More Stories

Show More
challenge porn stunned survivor tv show tv viewers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stayz responds to council’s ‘party house’ laws

        premium_icon Stayz responds to council’s ‘party house’ laws

        News Whitsunday Regional Council’s noise curfew and ‘good neighbour rules’ came under fire from the rental website.

        Last says ‘nothing concrete’ in Bowen birthing review

        premium_icon Last says ‘nothing concrete’ in Bowen birthing review

        Health Dale Last has said the current government had been ‘making noises on maternity...

        Ignoring police lands man in watch house for New Year's Eve

        premium_icon Ignoring police lands man in watch house for New Year's Eve

        News A Collinsville man has been fined for being a public nuisance, after verbally...

        Child swallows head of popular kids' TV character

        premium_icon Child swallows head of popular kids' TV character

        Offbeat Eadie Byrne bit off more than she could chew but still loves Peppa.