VIEWS: Local attraction open for business

LOOK OUT: The official opening of the Collinsville Lookout spells a week of infrastructure wins for Collinsville.

Collinsville's lookout has been upgraded and the town's Lions park will get more shade.

The Collinsville Lookout was officially opened last week.

Located near the water reservoirs on Miller Street, the lookout boasts scenic views over all of Collinsville.

The facility, which was funded by the Queensland Government's Works for Queensland program, includes a small 6-bay car park, an access ramp up to the lookout platform and shaded seating.

Whitsunday Regional Council Division 4 councillor Nicola Greiger said she believed the lookout would be a great addition to the town.

"With the amazing view it gives, the lookout is another great incentive for people to come check out Collinsville,” Cr Greiger said.

"There's a continual push to provide more points of interest for the RV tourism and this is part of that,” she said.

"However , it's not just out of towners using it. I've already seen lots of locals visit the lookout with a coffee and enjoy a great place to have a catch-up.”

In another success story for Collinsville last week, Council announced $65,000 funding for two hard shade structures to be erected over the Collinsville Lions Playland Park.

Council had received numerous inquiries about the possible installation of the shade since the destruction of tree canopy shade during Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Cr Greiger said the shaded structures were a long time coming, but something she had pushed to make sure was completed this financial year.

"This Lions Playland Park is a well used facility in town and it was important to get some shade back into that area,” Cr Greiger said.

"The community had been calling out for the shade to be installed. Residents were worried about their children being sunburnt so it was becoming a bit of a safety hazard.

"It was important to me to make sure we got this done and I'm glad I had the support of all the Whitsunday councillors.”

Cr Greiger said that work would start on the shade once building approvals were finalised and a contractor appointed - but it was hoped the structures would be completed by the end of this year.'

Council will close the playground for about 3-4 weeks to undertake construction but community will be informed in advance to mitigate disruption.