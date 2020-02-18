Vile Scout leader had ‘most depraved child porn ever made’

Scout leader Daniel Leslie Cooper has today been jailed for 12 years on child exploitation offences that involved transmitting some of the worst child abuse material known to law enforcement.

Deception Bay's Daniel Leslie Cooper, 41, had earlier pleaded guilty to eight offences involving the possession, transmission and solicitation of more than 25,000 horrific child abuse images and videos using covert online messaging services.

Today in Brisbane Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Wilson described Cooper's offending in 2016 and 2017 as "lengthy, serious and depraved"."The videos, many of which include sound, and the images, are real life depictions of the rape and abuse of children," Justice Wilson said.

"And includes the video (name omitted), which the Crown submits is without doubt one of the most depraved and vile examples of child abuse material ever made."

Justice Wilson said Cooper's comments in online child abuse forums showed "a cruel attitude towards children".

"They showed a sexual interest in very young children, including children being subjected to immense cruelty, degradation and contempt."

In sentencing Cooper Justice Wilson said she took into account his pleas of guilty, which saved considerable court time and his co-operation with police after his arrest.

She set a non parole period of six years.