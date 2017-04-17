Villa Botanica wins national spotlight

VILLA Botanica has been a top Queensland wedding destination for years, but now it has been named one of Australia's top three wedding reception venues in Australia.

The accolade came at the prestigious 2017 ABIA Designer of Dreams Awards held at the Gold Coast on March 28.

Botanica Weddings co-founder Janet Hogan said she couldn't have been prouder for Villa Botanica's success.

"We've won best in Queensland before but never been placed at the national level and this is testimony to the dedication of the amazing team we have at Villa Botanica," she said.

"And also to the very devoted community of wedding suppliers we are so blessed to have in Airlie Beach: photographers, cake makers, decorators, florists, celebrants, hair and makeup artists, even limo drivers...every single one makes a significant contribution to the overall wedding experience we deliver and I am truly grateful to you all."

Villa Botanica competed against a total of 295 finalists at the Gala event, highlighting the exceptional achievement.

The award recognises wedding industry suppliers who can demonstrate consistent annual performance over a four year period.

ABIA chairman John O'Meara praised Villa Botanica for the level of professionalism they have been renowned for delivering.

Ms Hogan is currently in the process of cleaning up the Villa Botanica venue after Cyclone Debbie hit the coast with the first post-cyclone wedding set to take place on April 21.

Ms Hogan said she was committed to delivering services to help the local wedding industry fire up in spite of recent weather challenges.