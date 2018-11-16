Villains shirt lands man in court trouble

A shirt with "villains” written on it nearly saw a man charged with contempt of court on Monday.

A shirt with "villains” written on it nearly saw a man charged with contempt of court on Monday. Peter Carruthers

A MAN with the word 'villains' written on his shirt nearly ended up being charged with contempt of court on Monday after a magistrate took offence to the clothing.

Magistrate Simon Young ordered Jamie Lee Engel, 31, to leave the courtroom and turn his shirt inside out when he faced Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday on another charge.

When Mr Engel refused, saying "are you serious?”, Mr Young ordered him to get into the dock and await the police to come and collect him.

Mr Young initially questioned the Bloomsbury man's choice of footwear, asking why he had chosen to wear a pair of "slides” to court.

He then let lose about Mr Engel's shirt - a pink, black and white shirt with the word 'villain' written in bold white letters on the front - saying the wording was disrespectful to the court.

"I have a problem he is dressed in a shirt that says villains,” Mr Young said.

"You are a villain.”

When duty lawyer Danny Yarrow returned to the courtroom after speaking with his client in the police lock-up, he told the magistrate that Mr Engel still refused to turn his shirt inside out.

"He has taken issue with being asked to turn his shirt inside out,” Mr Yarrow said.

"He is not willing to do that. He has been asked to be allowed to leave and he will change (his shirt).”

Mr Young, however, refused, calling for Mr Engel to be brought back into the dock by two police officers.

When Mr Young asked Mr Engel if he had anything to say for himself, Mr Engel replied "I'm not going to wear my shirt inside out”.

"You wear shirts the right way.

"To me it's just a shirt.”

However, the magistrate replied "You wear a shirt that says villains. That's just insulting on the face of it”.

When Mr Engel apologised, Mr Young decided not to continue with the contempt of court charge.

Mr Yarrow then asked if his client could have his matter adjourned for a week so that he could wear something different on his return to court.

"I will accept his apology. I'm going to give him the opportunity to return next week,” Mr Young said.

However, the magistrate replied "You wear a shirt that says villains. That's just insulting on the face of it”.

When Mr Engel apologised, Mr Young decided not to continue with the contempt of court charge.

Mr Yarrow then asked if his client could have his matter adjourned for a week so that he could wear something different on his return to court.

"I will accept his apology. I'm going to give him the opportunity to return next week,” Mr Young said.