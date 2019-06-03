Vinnies is here in time of need

VINNIES has launched its 2019 Winter Appeal which aims to help those doing it tough this winter, or any time of the year.

Vinnies Whitsunday volunteer Ron Telfort, who has been volunteering for the local branches for 53 years, wanted to remind the community emergency help was always there and staff were always there to listen.

"We are a good listening ear and understand that everyone may need a little bit of a different approach so we try and cater for that,” Mr Telfort told the Whitsunday Times.

"I like helping people. A lot of the time people just need someone to sit and listen and have someone there to talk to.”

Vinnies Townsville region executive officer Edwina Wagland said if people need emergency help in the Whitsundays in winter or any time of the year, they should contact Vinnies.

"If people need emergency assistance in the Whitsundays Regional Council area they can get in touch with us through their local Vinnies Shop,” Ms Wagland said.

An appointment will be made for volunteer members to meet the person and discuss their needs and provide them with support.

"Vinnies is a permanent and ongoing presence in the region with both our emergency assistance and our well-known shops and we are committed to supporting vulnerable Queenslanders in the area as we are throughout our state,” Ms Wagland said.

"Our volunteers have already provided more than 673 people in the Whitsundays with emergency relief and assistance so far this year.”