VINTAGE RIDES: Our oldest cars revealed

THE SAME year Australia became a federated nation, was the year the Mackay region's oldest car first rolled off the manufacturing line.

At 118 years old, the red Crestmobile 1901 Series Roadster is the oldest car in the Greater Mackay region.

Transport and Main Roads reveals it is one of nine cars older than 100 years registered in Mackay, Whitsunday and Isaac region.

Pioneer Valley Classic Car Club hosts regular events.

It is a passion for classic cars that unites the 120 members of the Pioneer Valley Classic Car Club.

President Paul Cavanagh said the motoring club was open to anyone who had a passion for petrol. He said technically only cars more than 30 years old were defined as 'classics'.

Pioneer Valley Classic Car Club president Paul Cavanagh with his blue 1996 XJ6 Jaguar. Contributed

TMR data shows classic cars make up only 3 per cent of the vehicles on the road, with 4133 classic cars registered in the Mackay, Whitsunday and Isaac region.

The majority of classic cars were parked in Mackay region driveways with 2763 registered vehicles.

There were 870 classic cars in Whitsunday and 500 in Isaac.

Mr Cavanagh said there was a sense of camaraderie between the different car clubs across the region.

Beth Elliot and Michelle Dolliver enjoy looking over classic cars at the Covered in Chrome Old school breakfast at Mackay Harbour. Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury Lee Constable

"There's lots of beautiful cars out there. Their passion for old cars is the same as it is here,” he said.

Mr Cavanagh said they were all driven by their love of restoring their vehicles to their former glory.

With many of the cars found run-down in barns, shed and warehouses, he said transforming them from wrecks to rides "gives them a sense of fulfilment”.

Mr Cavanagh said it was hard to describe the joy of being behind a classic car that had been painstakingly rebuilt from scratch.

Forty-six highly polished exhibits were on display at the Moranbah Rugby Leagues Club for the annual Classic Car and Muscle Show. Colette Landolt

To bring the car enthusiasts out of their sheds, the Pioneer Valley Classic Car Club organises monthly Sunday drives around the region.

"It's a good social outlet for guys of all ages,” he said.