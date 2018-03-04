Menu
Violent robbery puts taxi driver in hospital

Two men have been arrested following a violent robbery of a taxi driver.
Jessica Lamb
POLICE have charged a man following the alleged robbery of a taxi driver at Cannonvale last Wednesday morning.

Around 1am two passengers, who were travelling in a taxi, allegedly assaulted the driver inside the vehicle before the driver pulled over at a service station on Shute Harbour Road.

The two passengers continued to assault the driver outside the car before one of the men stole the vehicle and drove towards Proserpine.

The second man fled the scene on foot.

The 54-year-old victim was transported to the Proserpine Hospital for medical treatment.

Police tracked the taxi before it was intercepted on Gordon Street in Mackay around 2am.

A 24-year-old Coolangatta man was charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and robbery with violence.

A 24-year-old Cannonvale man has also been arrested and is assisting police with their inquiries.

Topics:  airlie beach mackay whitsunday taxis violent robbery

Whitsunday Times

Local Partners