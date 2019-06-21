Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards' epic viral takedown showed his commitment to tackling sexual harassment.
Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards' epic viral takedown showed his commitment to tackling sexual harassment. John McCutcheon
Opinion

Viral takedown shows cop's commitment to tackling harassment

Ashley Carter
by
21st Jun 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OPINION:

IF YOU'VE been following the news this week, you've surely seen the epic tackle from our very own Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards.

The former Redcliffe Dolphins second-rower turned top detective delivered a textbook tackle when he saw an angry father chasing another man, who was thought to be harassing a young woman at Maroochydore.

While his front-on tackle was glorious to watch and has been seen across the country, what was more impressive was the message Senior Sergeant Edwards wanted it to spread.

TACKLE: Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards cuts down the pest.
TACKLE: Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards cuts down the pest. 7News Sunshine Coast

READ: Top cop's crushing tackle on heckler goes viral

Appearing on Channel 7's Sunrise to discuss his quick-thinking takedown, Snr Sgt Edwards shifted the focus to tackling harassment on our streets.

"Women should be able to go about our streets and our communities safely without being intimidated or harassed," he said. "If the message is a positive one about protecting our young women in the community, then let's make it something positive out of a bad situation."

Snr Sgt Edwards has spoken at length about sexual assault and harassment against young women on the Coast.

READ: Crash tackle guy's stalking charges dropped

The 19-year-old woman at Maroochydore was not assaulted, but the man trying to get her attention's attitude displayed everything that needs to change.

"She was wearing a mini skirt, so she wants attention herself," Laszlo Fekete said outside court.

In 2019, it's hard to believe these backward attitudes still exist. Hopefully Snr Sgt Edwards' epic tackle will rid them for good.

More Stories

Show More
crash tackle crime daren edwards opinion redcliffe dolphins sexual harassment
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Last say on State Budget

    premium_icon Last say on State Budget

    Politics Burdekin MP weighs in on the State Budget.

    • 21st Jun 2019 5:30 AM
    Support and passion for community rewarded

    premium_icon Support and passion for community rewarded

    News State award won by Proserpine woman.

    • 21st Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    Hill Inlet closure

    Hill Inlet closure

    Destinations Temporary closure of popular tourist lookout.

    Local businesses star in 'Top 10 Experiences in Australia'

    premium_icon Local businesses star in 'Top 10 Experiences in Australia'

    Travel Jet skiing and ocean tours in Australia's top 10 list