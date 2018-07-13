Virgin announces three new Whitsunday flights

Virgin Australia will add new flights to the Whitsunday Coast Airport on Monday, Thursday and Friday.

Virgin Australia will add new flights to the Whitsunday Coast Airport on Monday, Thursday and Friday. Iain Curry

NEW flights offered by Virgin Australia could boost passenger numbers to the Whitsundays by 54,000 annually.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox and CEO Barry Omundson recently joined Whitsunday Coast Airport (WCA) general manager Brian Joiner to initiate rounds of talks with all airlines to boost passenger seat numbers for the airport.

Virgin has added extra WCA (Proserpine) -Brisbane return flights on Monday, Thursday and Friday utilising their B737-800 aircraft.

Cr Willcox said the extra flights announced by Virgin could add over 54,000 bring more than $30 million in increased economic spend into the region.

"Whitsunday Coast Airport continues to be one of the fastest growing regional airports in Australia with a new annual passenger number record,” he said.

The airport hit a new high of 470,945 passengers for the 2017/18 financial year.

The figure up on the previous year by more than 116,500.

The Whitsunday Coast Airport will receive three new Virgin flights. Dane Lillingstone

This was the seventh consecutive year of positive growth in passenger numbers at Whitsunday Coast Airport.

"We are catering for further growth with a recent runway upgrade and terminal expansion ensuring

visitors to our region enjoy a positive experience when transiting,” Cr Willcox said.

"These record numbers are even more impressive when you consider the challenging period our community endured in the wake of the impacts of Cyclone Debbie.”

"I am grateful for the support and confidence Virgin has shown in the ability of our region to continue to grow.

"Our airport team is also exploring options with airlines for commencement of a Whitsundays-Cairns direct flight to link with international services,” he said.

Tourism Whitsunday general manager, Natassia Wheeler, said the record passenger numbers were great news for their stakeholders and a positive sign that the region is continuing its growth as a premium tourism destination.

"Everyone at Whitsunday Regional Council, and especially the airport team, should be congratulated on this fantastic result,” she said.

"The fact that a record number of people have passed through Whitsunday Coast Airport in the last financial year is a clear demonstration that what we are doing as an industry is working.

"It is also a positive sign for our tourism operators and other related stakeholders that their resilience during recent challenging times is paying dividends,” Ms Wheeler said.