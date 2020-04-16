Virgin bailout needs guarantees for rural and regional Qld

Virgin Australia is believed to be just days away from financial collapse. Picture: Brendan Radke

Virgin Australia is believed to be just days away from financial collapse. Picture: Brendan Radke

ANY taxpayer-funded government bailout of Virgin Australia must come with a stipulation of lower airfares for rural and regional areas of Queensland, such as Mackay.

That's the call being made by LNP Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar, who has claimed that airlines like Virgin "have been using rural flight routes to line their pockets" for too long.

"Any bailout needs a guarantee for lower and affordable airfares to important regional centres like Emerald, Rockhampton and Mackay," Mr Millar said.

"It's not uncommon for regional airfares to be more expensive than international fares offered by the same carrier.

"Rural and regional Queenslanders should not have their hard-earned taxes used to bailout a company without an iron-clad guarantee to offer cheaper and better services."

Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar.

Mr Millar said it was "time to get some bang for our buck" for regional Queensland from any corporate bailouts.

Virgin Australia is believed to be just days away from financial collapse due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has grounded its entire fleet.

Last week, Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert urged the Federal Government to bail out the airline to protect thousands of local jobs.

Dawson MP George Christensen put forward his own plan, suggesting the government could step in to purchase Virgin if it folded.