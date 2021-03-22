Menu
Virgin drops massive business class sale

by Evin Priest
22nd Mar 2021 5:06 AM

Australians will be able to travel the country in style with Virgin dropping a massive sale spearheaded by the airline's cheapest ever business class fares across more than 50 destinations.

The sale - which will last until March 29 unless sold out - will offer one-way business class fares from $279 and one-way economy flights from $67 to 52 locations.

Australians looking to travel on select dates between April 21 and December 15 will be able to fly business class between Sydney and Melbourne, Melbourne and Adelaide and Sydney and the Gold Coast for $279 one-way.

Economy fares also expected to be snapped up quickly, including $67 one-way fares between Sydney and the Gold Coast, Melbourne and Adelaide as well as Melbourne and Launceston.

Virgin Australia's sale will be offered on top of the federal government's travel scheme of 800,000 half-price fares on sale from April 1.

Business class fares will be slashed in a Virgin Australia sale. Picture: iStock
All fares include baggage, seat selection and free booking flexibility for travel until January 31.

A Virgin Australia spokesperson said the sale was designed to get Australians back in the skies now state border closures had been eased.

"Virgin Australia is committed to offering Australians irresistible airfares, and this sale is an example of how we are trying to help support the tourism economy, with 52 routes across the country on sale for the next week and fares from just $67," a Virgin Australia spokesperson said.

"Along with a new and fresh business class menu which launches Thursday, guests can enjoy a seat at the pointy end with business class fares from a record low of just $279 between major destinations.

"We're excited about the future of travel in Australia and so are Australians."

On-sale one-way business class routes include:

  • Melbourne - Sydney from $279
  • Gold Coast - Sydney from $279
  • Adelaide - Melbourne from $279
  • Brisbane - Sydney from $329
  • Melbourne - Gold Coast from $329
  • Adelaide - Sydney from $399
  • Brisbane - Hamilton Island from $449
  • Sunshine Coast - Melbourne from $449
  • Brisbane - Perth from $849
  • Melbourne - Perth from $849
Economy fares will also be reduced as Virgin tries to bounce back from the pandemic. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles
On-sale one-way economy class routes include:

  • Sydney - Gold Coast from $67
  • Melbourne - Adelaide from $67
  • Launceston - Melbourne from $79
  • Hobart - Melbourne from $89
  • Perth - Sydney from $189
  • Canberra - Brisbane from $135
  • Darwin - Brisbane from $179

Originally published as Virgin drops massive business class sale

