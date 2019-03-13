Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The virtual reality technology at Cannonvale Learning and Lifestyle hub allows people with an intellectual disability to learn life skills.
The virtual reality technology at Cannonvale Learning and Lifestyle hub allows people with an intellectual disability to learn life skills. Contributed
News

OPEN DAY: Where you can try out virtual reality tech

13th Mar 2019 11:06 AM

AN INTERACTIVE virtual reality learning tool launched in Cannonvale will help people with an intellectual disability learn new skills.

Rolled out by the Endeavour Foundation, the Virtual Reality programs allow people to put on an oculus rift headset and become emerged in a virtual world where they can repeatedly practice real-life skills.

Cannonvale Learning and Lifestyle Hub support and operations manager Miranda Kunze said a suite of new tools was aimed at improving the skills and independence of people with intellectual disabilities.

"On top of having this fantastic learning space in the beautiful Whitsundays, we've now got cutting-edge VR technology, which is fully immersive and interactive, enabling people with intellectual disability to practice life and job skills," Ms Kunze said.

"You can learn anything from road safety and how to use an ATM, to how to drive a forklift or work as a barista in a café, gaining confidence in a safe environment before trying your skills out in the real world.

"This complements our other new programs such as our 10-week specialised learning courses, geared at school-leavers who want to continue learning and our community access programs, which encourage and enable the people we support to be active in the community."

Endeavour Foundation's Cannonvale Learning and Lifestyle hub will throw open its doors on Thursday to the community to go along and see what it has to offer at a community open day.

The open day will be held from 1pm to 3pm at Lot 1, Abell Rd, Cannonvale.

To RSVP or find out how Endeavour Foundation can help meet your needs under the NDIS, contact Miranda Kunze on 4967 6818 or email M.Kunze@endeavour.com.au.

More Stories

cannonvale learning and lifestyle hub endeavour foundation skills virtual reality whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Is your future too hot to handle?

    Is your future too hot to handle?

    Whats On If you're curious about the weather, and noticed the heat this summer, then this event is for you.

    No reunion is complete without a top bull story

    No reunion is complete without a top bull story

    News Bowen Meatworks reunion on Easter Saturday.

    Severe Thunderstorm Warning cancelled

    Severe Thunderstorm Warning cancelled

    Weather Bureau of Meteorology revises warning.

    Severe Thunderstorm Warning for western parts of Whitsundays

    Severe Thunderstorm Warning for western parts of Whitsundays

    Weather BoM issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning.