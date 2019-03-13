OPEN DAY: Where you can try out virtual reality tech

The virtual reality technology at Cannonvale Learning and Lifestyle hub allows people with an intellectual disability to learn life skills.

AN INTERACTIVE virtual reality learning tool launched in Cannonvale will help people with an intellectual disability learn new skills.

Rolled out by the Endeavour Foundation, the Virtual Reality programs allow people to put on an oculus rift headset and become emerged in a virtual world where they can repeatedly practice real-life skills.

Cannonvale Learning and Lifestyle Hub support and operations manager Miranda Kunze said a suite of new tools was aimed at improving the skills and independence of people with intellectual disabilities.

"On top of having this fantastic learning space in the beautiful Whitsundays, we've now got cutting-edge VR technology, which is fully immersive and interactive, enabling people with intellectual disability to practice life and job skills," Ms Kunze said.

"You can learn anything from road safety and how to use an ATM, to how to drive a forklift or work as a barista in a café, gaining confidence in a safe environment before trying your skills out in the real world.

"This complements our other new programs such as our 10-week specialised learning courses, geared at school-leavers who want to continue learning and our community access programs, which encourage and enable the people we support to be active in the community."

Endeavour Foundation's Cannonvale Learning and Lifestyle hub will throw open its doors on Thursday to the community to go along and see what it has to offer at a community open day.

The open day will be held from 1pm to 3pm at Lot 1, Abell Rd, Cannonvale.

To RSVP or find out how Endeavour Foundation can help meet your needs under the NDIS, contact Miranda Kunze on 4967 6818 or email M.Kunze@endeavour.com.au.