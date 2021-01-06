Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Dr Jeannette Young is urging people in these areas to get tested for COVID-19. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Josh Woning.
Dr Jeannette Young is urging people in these areas to get tested for COVID-19. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Josh Woning.
Health

Virus alerts for four Qld areas

by Shae McDonald
6th Jan 2021 10:35 AM

Residents in regional areas across Queensland are being urged to get tested for COVID-19 after fragments of the virus were found in wastewater.

Routine testing at sewage treatment plants in Cairns, Warwick, Stanthorpe and Loganholme uncovered the positive results.

The tests took place on December 29 and 30.

Queensland chief health officer Jeannette Young said the results were concerning given the coronavirus outbreaks in NSW and Victoria.

"A positive sewage result means that someone who has been infected was shedding the virus," she said on Tuesday.

"Infected people can shed viral fragments and that shedding can happen for several weeks after the person is no longer infectious."

Dr Young said while it didn't necessarily mean COVID-19 was present in these communities, anyone with symptoms should get tested as a matter of caution.

"In particular, if you have been to Victoria or hot spots in NSW, please come forward and get tested regardless of whether or not you have symptoms," she said.

"If there is a case in the community, it is critical we detect it through our testing mechanisms as quickly as possible to contain any potential spread and protect the great progress Queensland has made in recent months."

Dr Young also moved to reassure people that there was no risk of infection through the state's water supply.

"Local drinking water is thoroughly treated through processes that are designed to remove or kill microorganisms before they reach your taps," she said.

Originally published as Virus alerts for four Qld areas

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Visa change a ‘good start’ as labour shortage looms

        Premium Content Visa change a ‘good start’ as labour shortage looms

        Rural Bowen grower says it’s a step in the right direction, but more still needs to be done to secure all the labour needed for picking.

        GOON BAG BOG: Driver caught seven times over legal limit

        Premium Content GOON BAG BOG: Driver caught seven times over legal limit

        Crime Police found him lying in the grass and drinking out of a goon bag.

        SWEET 2021: What’s coming up for the sugarcane industry

        Premium Content SWEET 2021: What’s coming up for the sugarcane industry

        News Global trade disputes, serious plans to diversify, reef regulations and hopes for...

        WATCH: Cedar Creek Falls jumpers risk injury and death

        Premium Content WATCH: Cedar Creek Falls jumpers risk injury and death

        Health WARNING: Doctors at Proserpine Hospital have already treated one person this year...