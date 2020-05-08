Virus bites Bluey live show as new dates revealed

The live Bluey show originally scheduled for October in Cairns has been postponed.

COVID-19 may have temporarily put the brakes on a visit to Cairns by everyone's favourite blue heeler family, but never fear Bluey fans, the show must go on.

Five performances of Bluey's Big Play were scheduled to be held in October at the Cairns Performing Arts Centre as part of a national tour.

But in an email to ticket holders, Ticketlink confirmed the shows had been postponed to Easter weekend from April 1-3 next year.

"In line with the latest advice from the State Government regarding the prevention of the spread of COVID-19, the upcoming season of Bluey's Big Play at Cairns Performing Arts Centre has been postponed and rescheduled to dates in 2021," the email said.

Tickets to the October shows were hot property when they went on sale in February with all five shows close to selling out.

Ticketlink advised those holding tickets would have them transferred to one of the new event dates.

Those who cannot make the show in April can get a full refund within the next four weeks.

Originally published as Virus bites Bluey live show as new Cairns dates revealed