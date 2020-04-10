Menu
Sydney Street Medical Centre staff Dr Dr Shuren Taylor, RN Dan Giumelli, Practice Manager Emma Pullen, reception staff Belinda O'Reilly and Emma Cox, RN Tash Francis and Dr Shagufta Hasan. Picture: Tony Martin
Health

Virus crisis may isolate frontline medicos

Mel Frykberg
10th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
THOUSANDS of Queensland frontline health workers could be isolated from their families if the COVD-19 pandemic continues to spike - a move welcomed by some in the Mackay medical community.

A $17.5 million State Government plan to protect families of frontline health workers could see them provided with free accommodation if they choose to self-isolate.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the plan would help health workers protect their families if the COVID-19 pandemic worsens.

“This is a back-up plan only, one we hope we never have to use,” the premier said.

“If COVID-19 cases rise significantly in Queensland, we need to consider how we can not only protect our clinicians on the frontline, but also their families.

“This would allow health workers who provide care direct to infected patients to keep their families or housemates safe, without the financial burden of paying for alternative accommodation.”

Health Minister Steven Miles said Queensland Health had been investigating the option as part of its contingency planning.

The $17.5 million would be spent over six months to cover accommodation and was open to staff working in Intensive Care Units and dedicated COVID-19 wards.

The situation would be reassessed after that period.

For Sydney Street Medical Centre, which has been at the forefront of dealing with COVID-19 enquiry cases, it was welcome news that fellow members of their profession will receive protection.

“The $17.5 million plan to protect families of health heroes, I believe, is very positive news to help health care workers just in case they need it,” Dr Shuren Taylor from Sydney Street Medical Practice said.

“It is nice to know there is support there when needed.”

Practice Manager Emma Pullen also said the support from the community and from the government helped the medical team to continue serving and supporting the community wherever possible to ensure the best health outcome for the region.

