Virus denier’s hospital bed confession

Chuck Stacey has admitted he was wrong about COVID-19 and has warned others to learn from his mistakes.

An anti-masker with COVID-19 has struggled to breathe through a video where he warned people: "You don't want to end up like me."

Chuck Stacey issued the plea from his hospital bed in a Facebook post after he became seriously ill with coronavirus.

In the footage, shared by a friend on Monday, Mr Stacey said he was wrong about the coronavirus pandemic which has killed 1.86 million people around the world.

The video was captioned by Mr Stacey's friend Daniel Uhlfelder: "My friend didn't wear a mask because he believed the lies from our leaders. Now, he's close to being intubated. He asked that I share this."

With oxygen tubes in his nose, Mr Stacey then said in the video: "I didn't wear a mask. I should've. I didn't.

"I believed this was just the flu, that it was all going to go away, that it was political. I didn't think a mask would help."

Struggling for breath, he added: "You don't want to end up like me. I'm having trouble breathing. I may have to be intubated if I get any worse."

Mr Stacey also urged sceptics to change their beliefs and protect themselves and their families.

"If wearing a mask can reduce your chances of getting this even by five per cent, just wear a mask," he said.

"Do it for your children, your loved ones. Do it for yourself."

In May, Mr Stacey attacked employees at his local Donut Hole for wearing masks.

"I have to say I have had it with the masks that the employees are being forced to wear," he wrote on Facebook. "It's just another example of the continued over-reaction to this situation … Please stop so when we come to eat we can enjoy our meal without feeling sorry for the employees."

Mr Stacey said he had chosen to wear a face shield because he suffers from claustrophobia.

"My doctor came up with the idea of a face shield with social distancing and being responsible with hand sanitiser and [minimising] my contact in the field. I own an IT company so I can work from home. It's worked for almost a year," he said.

"Nothing is 100 per cent on this virus and even if I would've wore a mask I could've still gotten it.

"But the fact of the matter is we have to do everything that we can do to protect ourselves and to protect the people that are really at risk.

"I just thank God that I haven't given this to someone and taken a life. I would not be able to handle that."

Chuck Stacey said some have told him he doesn’t deserve to be treated.

Mr Stacey also said he had fielded death threats for going public about his battle with COVID-19, in an update on Monday.

"I was wrong, can't be more wrong. But to wish me death? To say I don't deserve to be treated? What's wrong with you people? We're supposed to love one another, pray for one another," he said in the video. "I pray for all y'all. I pray you don't get it."

