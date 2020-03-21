Virus threat forces couple to say ‘I don’t’ for now

Andrew Mount and Tyla Makin have had to postpone their wedding due to coronavirus threats. Photo: Tay + Francis

Andrew Mount and Tyla Makin have had to postpone their wedding due to coronavirus threats. Photo: Tay + Francis

A BLUSHING bride has had to postpone her big day thanks to the potential of a deadly uninvited guest.

Tyla Makin and her fiance Andrew Mount decided to put their wedding on hold due to the threat of coronavirus.

Future uncertain for Gympie sport as pandemic continues.

New near Gympie virus infections

The mother of the bride, Sharlene Makin, made the announcement on Facebook on Thursday.

The bride and groom, who were both brought up in Gympie, were due to tie the knot next Thursday at Spicers Hiddenvale at Grand Chester, about an hour west of Brisbane.

Andrew Mount and Tyla Makin have had to postpone their wedding due to coronavirus threats. Photo: Tay + Francis

Mrs Makin said the couple made their brave decision with the complete support of family and friends.

"We had so many people travelling from interstate that because of the situation, wouldn't have been able to come," Mrs Makin said.

Among those people was the bride's 82-year-old grandmother who lives in South Australia.

Mrs Makin said while her mother is in good health, she was advised by her doctor not to travel.

Tyla Makin said there were many guests whom she hadn't seen for a number of years because they lived interstate or overseas, and she was most looking forward to seeing them again.

Mother of the bride Sharlene Makin.

There is a silver lining to all this, though.

Ms Makin said up until last week she was still in a "moon boot" with a compound fracture to her foot.

"At least now my foot will be 100 per cent healed," she said.

She also said she and her fiance were grateful they had wedding insurance.

"We're so thankful we don't have that financial burden. If there's one thing I'd say to brides from this is make sure you get wedding insurance."

The couple is hoping to be married in September, using all the same suppliers and venue.