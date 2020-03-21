Virus threatens to cancel Whitsunday agricultural shows

THE future of this year’s agricultural shows across the Whitsunday region is under threat, with the coronavirus pandemic already forcing other shows to cancel or postpone.

With stricter measures enacted to stop the spread of COVID-19, including a ban on all indoor gatherings above 100 people and mass gatherings of more than 500, the fate of the Bowen and Whitsunday shows is currently unknown.

Bowen Show Society president Mick Boyce said the organisers were currently “unsure” if the gates would be closed on the popular event this year.

“There’s no commitment either way at this stage, we’re just watching the situation unfold currently,” he said.

“The advice from the peak body, the Queensland Chamber of Agricultural Societies (QCAS), is that the decision lies with the individual organisers.”

Show Whitsunday committee secretary Sue Quantock said their committee was in the same situation as Bowen, with a decision yet to be made.

She said the committee was meeting next week to discuss the situation.

A QCAS spokeswoman said until a government measure is enacted cancelling events, the decision about whether a show would be cancelled or postponed “rests entirely with the management committee”.

“The decision that an individual show makes should be made after considering all of the information available to them,” the spokeswoman said.

“There are widespread implications of making a decision to either go ahead, cancel or postpone a show or event and these should be identified as a part of the decision process.

“We would like to thank the general public for their understanding and support of our Queensland shows.

The Annual Bowen Show is under threat. PICTURE: Jordan Gilliland

“Those shows that have had to make the very difficult decision to cancel their events have done so with the health and safety of their entire community in mind.”

Mr Boyce said he would like to see the Bowen Show go ahead this year but its future “was getting harder”.

“The Showman’s Guild, who do all the rides and sideshows, they’ve had a tough six months with bushfires, floods and now this. It would be great for them to have it,” he said.

“But everyone is in the same situation as us. If the show doesn’t go ahead, we are looking to a Meat and Mango Festival in November, which hopefully should be able to run.

“It’s good to have something to work towards, and if it doesn’t go ahead, all the planning we do for the festival and this year’s Bowen Show can be used for 2021 as well, so it’s not all lost.”