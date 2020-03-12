Virus warning after student’s big weekend

Generic party scene of mainly women raging on the dancefloor at Lady Lux nightclub, Kings Cross in Sydney.

A 22-year-old university student attended one of Brisbane's most popular nightspots multiple times at the weekend while contagious with the new coronavirus, triggering warnings for other clubbers to be alert to symptoms.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young last night asked people who attended Friday's nightclub in the CBD between 6pm last Friday and 11pm on Monday to phone 13 HEALTH.

"It's a really important time that people are alert to their own health and their own symptoms," Dr Young said.

"If they develop any symptoms suggestive of infection, respiratory-type symptoms or a fever, they should go and get themselves tested."

The University of Queensland student tested positive to COVID-19 after returning from Spain, Italy and France and is listed in a stable condition in the Prince Charles Hospital, where he has been placed in quarantine.

He attended classes at the St Lucia campus last Thursday and Friday while unknowingly infectious.

Dr Young said Queensland Health had been working with the university to identify students the man had been in close contact with on campus and asked them to go into home isolation for 14 days.

"There are a significant number who have spent more than two hours in the one room … with the student who turned out to be positive," she said. "That's why they're being asked to go into home quarantine."

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young. Photo: BRENDAN RADKE

Two more cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed on the Gold Coast, taking the number of people who have had COVID-19 in Queensland to 20.

A man and woman in their early thirties, who are known to each other, have been placed in isolation in the Gold Coast University Hospital.

Both are listed to be in a stable condition.

The woman had recently returned from travelling in the US.

Dr Young said anyone who had been in close contact with a known COVID-19 case should self isolate and get tested for the virus if they develop symptoms.

"There's absolutely no point coming forward to get tested if you don't have any symptoms," she said.

Dr Young also repeated requests for anyone who falls ill within 14 days of returning from overseas to seek medical advice and to isolate themselves until the results of tests were known.

Those concerned they may have COVID-19 should phone ahead to the doctor's surgery or hospital emergency department before attending so that measures could be made to isolate them from other patients.

Meanwhile, Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles has assured rugby league fans planning to attend tomorrow night's blockbuster between the Cowboys and Broncos there's no reason to stay away with no community transmission of COVID-19 in Townsville.

The first-ever NRL game at the Cowboys' new 25,000-seat stadium is already a sellout while the Broncos will be hoping for a big crowd at their first home game next week.

"They (NRL fans) are safe to go ahead," Mr Miles said.

However, sick fans have been advised to stay at home.