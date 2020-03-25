Virus won’t stop planning for popular Airlie event

PLANNING for one of the Whitsunday’s favourite events is still powering ahead despite the coronavirus crisis.

Airlie Beach Festival of Music founder and organiser Gavin Butlin said although the future was currently unknown, the organising team were still working to make the November festival a reality.

Mr Butlin said it was ‘uncharted waters’, with no one able to give definitive responses at this stage, but he was optimistic the festival would go ahead.

“We’re still planning and moving forward at the moment, but there are a lot of tentative plans given the situation,” he said.

“We have some fantastic headline acts who have put aside the weekend for us, so if it all smooths out by then we’ll be in a great position.

“I’m sure everyone will be excited to get out and do something by November. Everyone will have gone through the whole Netflix catalogue by then.”

Mr Butlin admitted there would be challenges in planning the event, but he was excited to provide something the Whitsundays can look forward to.

“We know it will be difficult to properly plan with everything going on,” he said.

“It’s difficult to get answers to a lot of questions right now, and understandably so as no one has encountered anything like this before.

“But there’s already a list of local bands and festival favourites who are ready to play in November and I think they’ll be very excited to be given the opportunity to play.

“We’re not sure what we’re looking at come November, but we’re going to keep planning to bring the festival back again.”

CONFIRMED BANDS FOR 2020

-Bill Chambers

-Matty Rogers

-James Bennett

-Innocent Eve

-Lloyd Spiegel

-Electric Lemonade

-Cactus

-Bed Ransom

-Lora Jackson

-The Wizards of Oz