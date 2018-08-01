Visibility turns to advocacy for Cannonvale student

CANNONVALE State School captain Isabelle Kratz can dance, act and model - which is just the tip of the iceberg for the local student - and she wants to use her exposure to advocate for not only the region, but issues which are important to young girls.

The 12-year-old has just returned to the Whitsundays after performing in Brisbane for Grease the musical, but she isn't stopping any time soon.

The budding beauty queen is a national finalist for both the Miss Diamond of Australia and Miss of Australia pageants and has been invited to the United States to perform in the Arts International Showcase.

GREASE: The Musical performance in Brisbane. INSET: Local Cannonvale girl Isabelle Kratz in her stage costume.

Mum Jasmine Kratz said her daughter was a beautiful girl inside and out.

"The pageants and that side of her life allow her to be part of the community and give back,” she said.

"It's one thing being a dancer and model, which is being about you, but it's another to use the pageants as a platform to work with community and have visibility.

"It's not about putting my daughter on stage and saying look how beautiful she is. It's letting her speak about things which are really important to her.

"She is a great advocate about young girls having confidence and striving for their goals in life.”

Coming up on August 25, Isabelle will take part in the RACQ model search in Mackay and will compete next year in the MDOA and MOA pageants finals.

"She is an A grade student with big goals with what she wants to do with her life,” Jasmine said.

"This is what she wants now but who knows what the future will hold?

"For her it's about the bringing together all her attributes, to impact in the world in a positive way and also doing what she loves, which is performing and being on stage.

"I think that is everyone's dream; work and do your passion every day. That's what I try to model for her.

"We don't push her at all, she knows where she is going and how to get there.”

Dancing since she was three, Jasmine said her daughter couldn't get enough.

"She is very structured and very goal driven, always trying to better herself.

"She will go to dancing every night for a few hours and then still be dancing in the lounge room practising.

"We just can't stop her.”

With the future looking bright, Isabelle has decided to delay her American invitation until next year to complete her school captain duties and primary school graduation this December.