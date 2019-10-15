Vision shows cyclist hit by a truck in highway fatality

UPDATE: THE woman killed while riding a bicycle in this morning's Pacific Highway fatality, involving a truck, has been identified as Linda Jolley.

Police this afternoon addressed media saying the driver of the truck had undergone mandatory testing and would be questioned by investigating officers.

The 65-year-old's family has been notified of the tragedy.

Coffs Clarence Duty Officer, Acting Inspector Rob Potts said officers had obtained vision from the BP service station at Boambee East and vision from a dash cam to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatality.

"It is still a current and active investigation, which is being handled by Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol," Inspector Potts said.

"At this point it is unclear as to the cause of the accident ... it is a tragedy that the female riding a bicycle at the time has lost her life as a result."

1.30PM: A SHOPPER in the BP Boambee East service station was the first on scene after witnessing the crash involving a bicycle rider and a truck this morning.

The bystander ran out to slow traffic on the Pacific Highway.

Police said she then rendered assistance to the elderly female bike rider before emergency services attended.

"Paramedics arrived on scene where the female was in a critical condition with significant head and facial injuries," NSW Ambulance Inspector Brendon Dean said.

"Her injuries were life threatening and despite the best efforts of our paramedics there was nothing more we could do and the patient died at the scene.

The incident took place around 8.08am on the Pacific Highway at Boambee East, approaching the Sawtell Road intersection.

The fatality led to road closures and extensive delays for southbound traffic.

"Paramedics arrived and were met by a nurse who had assisted in providing emergency CPR," Inspt. Dean said.

"NSW Ambulance urge motorists and other road users to ensure they consider their own safety and the safety of those around them."

"These types of job can often be traumatic for all emergency services."

