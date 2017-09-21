Visionary moves on

MUCH LOVED: Linda Taylor lost her battle with cancer and died on Monday.

MUCH loved community champion, Linda Taylor, died in the arms of her lifelong partner Rogin Taylor on Monday evening.

Linda suffered with arthritis for most of her adult life and this disguised the advanced cancer that was eating away and destroying her body. Her cancer was only discovered when it was too late to have any treatment.

Her early adult life was not good before she met Rogin, but it must have given her the strength to walk away. As a single mum she sometimes worked three jobs to keep food on the table for her two daughters and roof over their heads

Linda was an achiever, tireless worker, and once she set her mind to do something, there was no stopping her.

She opened her own hair dressing salon in Footscray that she called Linda's Coiffure.

Business was slow because few knew what coiffure was, but she changed the name to Linda's Hair Dressing and business improved immediately,

Linda was a great speaker who compered at fashion shows, functions, night club events, the Proserpine Chrismas street functions and numerous talent quests.

In the Whitsundays Linda created and registered Proserpine Country Talent Quest, Whitsunday Live Theatre, Whitsunday Has Talent and Whitsunday Idle Music Festival, all of these talent quests she organised, promoted and ran herself.

Linda never stopped working for the community.

She was president of the Chamber of Commerce for many years and organised business after hours.

Rogin said Linda "was the most wonderful supportive partner, wife, friend anyone could ever wish to have”.

"I am so thankful I was able to give Linda whatever she wanted and I am blessed to have been part of her life and so very proud of what she has done.”

"To sum Linda up in a few words I would have to say she was an inspiration, an achiever, a visionary, a motivator, a tireless worker for her family, for people in need and the community, she was caring, compassionate and a supporter,.

She was my partner in life, my very best friend who I loved dearly with all my heart and soul,” Rogin said.