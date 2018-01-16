Visit Seattle takes win in All Australian Clipper Leg

Visit Seattle heads back to the Abell Point Marina after winning the All Australian Leg of the Clipper Round the World yacht race.

VISIT Seattle took line honours at 3.10pm in the final race of the All Australian Leg of the Clipper Around the World yacht race.

The winning yacht with the youngest skipper in the fleet at the helm, finished the race on a starboard tack in 20-25 knots of breeze.

Twenty three-year-old Nikki Henderson will soon take centre stage at the dock-side line honours presentation, hosted by Abell Point Marina.

Head of Global Comms for the Clipper Around the World event, Julia Fry, said it has been a hard slog for the 11-strong fleet since leaving Hobart.

"Last time they arrived early in the Whitsunday. This has been the hardest stage we have had in the race so far,” she said.

"They have had two big southerly busters and pretty tough up-wind conditions. Mentally it has probably been on the most challenging for them.

More to come on dock-side presentation and Whitsundays Clipper Carnival events.