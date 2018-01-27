Visiting runner form Coventry first over the line

Sam Vinci gives a wave to the camera at the start of this morning's Airlie Beach parkrun.

Sam Vinci gives a wave to the camera at the start of this morning's Airlie Beach parkrun.

AN Airlie Beach first timer from Coventry was first to cross the line at the running of this morning's 118th parkrun.

Clarke Roberts made it home in 18.50 ahead of local runner Mark Ogilive and third man across the line was Martin Hesse.

Ogilive, a consistent front runner at the Airlie Beach parkrun in recent weeks stuck with Roberts for the first 2.5kms but the Brit pushed hard in the final two kilometres to finish comfortably at the head of the parrun pack.

A stopwatch failure means precise times are currently not available and athletes are encouraged to message their name and finishing time to the Airlie Beach parkrun's Facebook page.

First woman to finish was Kate Anderson from the Coventry Godiva Harriers running club followed by Kasey Hogan and Annette Munckton rounded out the top to three women.

Visitors from England, South Australia and Townsville took in the sights - made even more spectacular by the visiting Clipper Round the World yachts - of the 5km course through the marina past Shingley Beach to Whisper Bay this morning.

Andrea Brown joined the pakrun family and participated in her first-ever event when she joined 76 other athletes in the post-Australia Day run.

And little Jack Oberg - son of parkrun Australia general manager Tim Oberg - completed his ninth parkrun and is very close to receiving his first official parkrun milestone t-shirt. .

Airlie Beach parkrun is a free timed 5km run and departs the Abell Point Marina at 7am every Saturday.

Head to the Airlie Beach parkrun Facebook page to check out the photos and register your time for this morning's run.