Visitor takes win in parkrun PB

Peter Carruthers | 8th Aug 2017 11:14 AM
GREAT FINISH: Rowan De La Pierre at the finish line of Saturday's Airlie Beach parkrun.
GREAT FINISH: Rowan De La Pierre at the finish line of Saturday's Airlie Beach parkrun.

PARKRUN: James Laird upset the status quo at the 91st Airlie Beach parkrun at the weekend.

Laird blitzed usual front runner Peter Moore with a blistered time of 18.25 which was also a personal best from the Sandgate based athlete.

Moore took second place and Justin Helsham rounded out the top three runners.

Riana Young Cashinella, with a little help from Australian parkrun general manager Tim Oberg, was first woman over the line with another PB.

Cassandra Carman got second and Kathy McCarthy was third woman over the line.

First timer at parkrun Airlie, who came out firing, was Aaron Davis.

Davis running in the 11-14 year-old age group ran a sub 20 minute time just behind Mark Ogilvie.

Putting in a great performance in his first ever parkrun was Rowan De La Pierre who ran a 34.25 in the under-10 age category.

This week hats off to the weekly parkrun volunteers, Justin Knight-Gray, Levi Wilkinson, Maryanne Fyvie, Matthew Curr, Megan and Mick Drennan, Robyn Corrigan and Ruth Roberts.

Topics:  airlie beach parkrun parkrun running whitsundays

