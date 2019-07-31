Visitors dig deep for local organisations

FESTIVE: Visitors enjoying the Christmas in July at Seabreeze Tourist Park..

EATING plum pudding and ham while listening to Christmas carols was all part of a fundraising night in Cannonvale recently.

About 150 people attended this year's Christmas in July celebrations at Seabreeze Tourist Park on July 25.

The crowd was mainly made up of people staying at the park, but a few locals also joined in the festivities at the annual event.

With plenty of auctions and raffles on the night, the event raised $6480 - more than double the previous highest amount raised.

Local singer Jeni Borellini donated her time to belt out Christmas carols to get everyone in the festive spirit, while well known local auctioneer Brad Sobott also donated his skills to run the auction which included plenty of prizes donated by local tour operators.

Seabreeze Tourist Park owner Teena Webb said the event was used to raise money for local charities and groups.

This year, Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre will receive about $4000 of the money raised with the remainder going to other local groups and charities.

Mrs Webb said she was pleased by the generosity of people this year.

"We're all overwhelmed by the generosity of people,” she said.