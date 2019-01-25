Menu
Login
SPECIAL: The Exclusive Visitor Card marketed towards people visiting the region, will be an asset to businesses.
SPECIAL: The Exclusive Visitor Card marketed towards people visiting the region, will be an asset to businesses.
News

Visitors to enjoy exclusive offers in the region

Georgia Simpson
by
25th Jan 2019 12:00 PM

VISITORS can now enjoy special offers and discounts thanks to the Exclusive Visitor Card.

Tourism Whitsundays has refreshed the Dine. Shop. Enjoy initiative, and the aim of the cards is to encourage tourists to explore the vast Whitsunday Region.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler said in a statement that the exclusive visitor card was vital with the growing visitor numbers.

"We have such a range of restaurants, accommodation, retail and experiences throughout our destination, we want to encourage our visitors to explore all of what the Whitsunday region has to offer.”

Mrs Wheeler said Tourism Whitsundays had simplified the approach after acting on feedback received from the industry last year.

"We have moved the offers to an online marketplace which can be accessed through the Tourism Whitsundays website, this also gives us the ability to update the offers more frequently,” she said.

The card will be distributed to visitors via accommodation houses, airport and ferry transfer providers, tour operators and volunteer cruise ship ambassadors

Visitors will be directed to the online site, where they will be able to access information regarding special offers.

Tourism Whitsundays membership officer Haylee Eaves said in a statement that the Exclusive Visitor Card would help drive business throughout the region.

"We believe this is a great opportunity for members to offer exclusive offers to help entice visitors to explore the wide variety of options we have in our region from Airlie Beach to Bowen, Collinsville and Proserpine,” she said.

Ms Eaves said there were still opportunities for members wanting to be involved. For more information contact reception@tourismwhitsundays.com.au

bowen exclusive visitor card holiday proserpine tourism tourism whitsundays whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Whitsunday community pays tribute to 'local character' Bear

    Whitsunday community pays tribute to 'local character' Bear

    News Bear has been remembered by many as a 'gentle giant' and a 'true friend'.

    • 25th Jan 2019 12:11 PM
    Adani mine roadworks underway

    Adani mine roadworks underway

    News Adani has started roadworks for its Carmichael mine.

    • 25th Jan 2019 11:17 AM
    Joy at misssssing snake's return home

    Joy at misssssing snake's return home

    News Family's pet snake found.

    Fine for attack on tourist

    Fine for attack on tourist

    News Man fined $2500 for attack on tourist.