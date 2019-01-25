Visitors to enjoy exclusive offers in the region

SPECIAL: The Exclusive Visitor Card marketed towards people visiting the region, will be an asset to businesses.

VISITORS can now enjoy special offers and discounts thanks to the Exclusive Visitor Card.

Tourism Whitsundays has refreshed the Dine. Shop. Enjoy initiative, and the aim of the cards is to encourage tourists to explore the vast Whitsunday Region.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler said in a statement that the exclusive visitor card was vital with the growing visitor numbers.

"We have such a range of restaurants, accommodation, retail and experiences throughout our destination, we want to encourage our visitors to explore all of what the Whitsunday region has to offer.”

Mrs Wheeler said Tourism Whitsundays had simplified the approach after acting on feedback received from the industry last year.

"We have moved the offers to an online marketplace which can be accessed through the Tourism Whitsundays website, this also gives us the ability to update the offers more frequently,” she said.

The card will be distributed to visitors via accommodation houses, airport and ferry transfer providers, tour operators and volunteer cruise ship ambassadors

Visitors will be directed to the online site, where they will be able to access information regarding special offers.

Tourism Whitsundays membership officer Haylee Eaves said in a statement that the Exclusive Visitor Card would help drive business throughout the region.

"We believe this is a great opportunity for members to offer exclusive offers to help entice visitors to explore the wide variety of options we have in our region from Airlie Beach to Bowen, Collinsville and Proserpine,” she said.

Ms Eaves said there were still opportunities for members wanting to be involved. For more information contact reception@tourismwhitsundays.com.au