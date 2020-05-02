Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Vitamin deficiency linked to virus deaths

by Natalie O’Neill
2nd May 2020 4:47 PM

People with low levels of vitamin D may be more likely to die from the coronavirus, according to a preliminary study.

Researchers at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation Trust and the University of East Anglia in England compared the average vitamin D levels of 20 European countries with COVID-19 mortality rates - and found "significant relationships" between vitamin D levels and the number of deaths caused by this infection.

The study, which has not been peer-reviewed, notes sun-starved "Nordic" countries are among the most at risk, reports the New York Post.

"We believe that we can advise vitamin D supplementation to protect against SARS-CoV2 infection," the researchers wrote.

The study notes sun-starved “Nordic” countries are among the most at risk. Picture: istock.
The study notes sun-starved “Nordic” countries are among the most at risk. Picture: istock.

 

The finding falls in line with previous research that suggests healthy vitamin D levels can reduce the risk of respiratory infections.

And a study from Trinity College Dublin earlier this month, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, found that the vitamin plays a critical role in preventing respiratory infections and boosting the immune system response to infections.

coronaviruspromo

 

The researchers wrote that vitamin D reduced the risk of chest infections by half in people who took supplements.

The latest study found older people in Switzerland, Italy and Spain were the most at risk of being deficient.

"The most vulnerable group of the population for COVID-19 is also the one that has the most deficit in vitamin D," it wrote.

The researchers wrote that vitamin D reduced the risk of chest infections by half in people who took supplements. Picture: istock.
The researchers wrote that vitamin D reduced the risk of chest infections by half in people who took supplements. Picture: istock.

 

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that promotes healthy bones and supports immune system function. Your body produces vitamin D naturally when it's directly exposed to sunlight, but it can also be obtained from eating foods such as fatty fish, egg yolks, mushrooms and cheese.

This article originally appeared on the NY Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Vitamin deficiency linked to virus deaths

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks vitamin deficiency vitamins

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus’ impact on cancer crusader’s cycle

        premium_icon Coronavirus’ impact on cancer crusader’s cycle

        News Brent Bundy has unexpectedly called Airlie Beach home for two months during a charity cycle to Cairns.

        Most common Covid-19 questions as asked by you

        premium_icon Most common Covid-19 questions as asked by you

        Health Mackay Public Health Unit director Brigid Fenech answers your most commonly asked...

        ‘As the crow flies’: Where you can travel this weekend

        premium_icon ‘As the crow flies’: Where you can travel this weekend

        News The 50km travel restrictions are ‘as the crow flies’, so where can Bowen residents...

        How Mackay’s disease detectives are winning virus war

        premium_icon How Mackay’s disease detectives are winning virus war

        Health The most mundane things in our lives can provide the crucial link in the...