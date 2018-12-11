VMR advises boaties to move vessels to sheltered location

Airlie Beach boaties are being warned to move their vessels to a safe harbour before strong winds hit this weekend. This is vessel was one of the unfortunate ones damaged in 2008.

Airlie Beach boaties are being warned to move their vessels to a safe harbour before strong winds hit this weekend. This is vessel was one of the unfortunate ones damaged in 2008. Contributed

BOATIES anchored off Airlie Beach are being warned to move their vessels to a more sheltered location in the next few days.

Volunteer Marine Rescue Whitsundays today issued a statement on behalf of Marine Safety Queensland advising all boaties who were anchored off Airlie Beach, to move their vessels.

MSQ said the Whitsunday region would be in for "quite a blow” this Saturday and Sunday evening, with Windguru forecasting up to 50 knots from the north-east on Saturday afternoon, and turning north-west on Sunday morning.

MSQ advised that Thursday to Friday looked to be the most favourable conditions to relocate vessels, especially in the early morning and late afternoon.

VMR president Mal Priday said the strong wind warning was unusual for this time of year.

"The last time this happened was in 2008 from memory. There were more than 30 boats washed up, but that was without the notice we're getting now though,” he said.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Harry Clark said the heavy winds forecast for the weekend would be a result of Ex Tropical Cyclone Owen, currently located off the Gulf of Carpentaria and likely to reform into a cyclone tonight.

"It will potentially develop into category three cyclone, before it starts to move east. It's forecast to cross the coast up on the (northern) peninsular on Friday afternoon,” he said.

Mr Clark said the system would weaken, and then start to move east, with strong winds likely for the Central Coast and Whitsundays.

"The main concerns are the wind and the rainfall for your region - it will be brief but intense,” he said.

"Saturday evening is likely to see anywhere between 35-45 knots, most likely from the north-east, and then swinging around to the north-west,” he said.

Mr Priday said it was in people's best interests to relocate their vessels.

"It's important people pay attention to the advice being given, if they're at anchor off Airlie Beach and they move their boat over to Shute Harbour, or any other sheltered area like Nara Inlet.”

"If people don't take heed of the warning, their boat could very well finish up on the beach or on the rocks, and suffer significant damage, or be a complete write-off,” he said.

MSQ has asked boaties to be aware of absent neighbours, and to make sure contact details were available and visible on their vessel.