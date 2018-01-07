VMR assists boaties in midnight run to Hardy Reef

An RACQ CQ rescue helicopter shot of the stricken yacht at Hardy Reef.

MISSING divers from an 11-meter yacht has prompted the activation of an EPERB beacon 70kms offshore at Hardy Reef overnight.

The RACQ CQ rescue helicopter flew from Mackay to intercept the steel-hulled yacht which had run aground on the reef with three people on board yesterday afternoon.

The helicopter crew made radio contact with the vessel, it wasn't taking on any water and the three on board were not injured in the incident.

Volunteer Marine Rescue Whitsunday was then activated by the police who left Abel Point Marina at 6.05pm to check on the crew and returned around midnight, the president of VMR Whitsunday, Mal Priday said.

"They spoke to the vessel by radio and they said they were okay and were expecting to float off on the next high tide," he said.

"We didn't take anyone off the boat or go right up to the boat but did communicate by radio."

Hayley Burgess Bradley on Facebook said, "families involved are very grateful to the assistance of rescue crews and supportive vessels in the surrounding areas".

Ms Bradley in response to speculation about how the vessel came to be stuck on the reef, posted on the RACQ CQ Facebook page: "There is always more to the story".

"At the time two experienced divers had not returned from a dive after experiencing difficulties. The one person on board did the right thing by seeking help," she wrote.

Mr Priday said the skipper of the yacht will be expected to file an incident report with Maritime Safety Queensland.